Jan 17 Apivio Systems Inc

* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM

* AWARE OF ANNOUNCEMENT BY NURI TELECOM THAT IT IS MAKING AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMPANY FOR C$0.40 PER SHARE

* REVIEWING THE OFFER, WILL MAKE A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER CONSIDERATION BY ITS BOARD AND CONSULTATION WITH ITS ADVISORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: