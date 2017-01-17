Jan 17 Ncr Corp :
* Ncr enters into agreement to conclude Fox River
environmental matter
* Settlement will be funded internally by non-material
increment of approximately $14 million to NCR's reserve for Fox
River discontinued operations
* Settlement is expected to have no material impact on NCR's
free cash flow as a whole for either year
* Upon approval by court, decree is expected to bring to an
end a set of "complex" litigations that commenced in 2008
* Impact on free cash flow from settlement is anticipated to
be modest and at or near prior projections for Fox River
expenditures
