Jan 17 Shiloh Industries Inc

* Shiloh Industries Inc- Revenue for fourth-quarter was $281.7 million, compared to $288.9 million in year ago quarter

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Shiloh Industries Inc qtrly net income per diluted share for quarter was $0.31