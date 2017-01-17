Jan 18 Wesfarmers Ltd :

* Resources business is expected to report earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of between $135 million and $140 million for first half of 2017

* Better than expected earnings result for resource business reflects strong production in q2

* Curragh coal production for quarter was 3.2 million tonnes, 22.5 per cent higher than previous quarter