UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects to add dropped words in the headline)
Jan 18 AP Eagers Ltd :
* Company expects to report a statutory net profit before tax of $141.4 million for 2016 compared to $121.0 million for 2015
* For 2016 underlying net profit before tax is expected to be $137.5 million compared to $126.4 million for 2015
* FY statutory net profit before tax result exceeds co's forecast profit range of $135 to $140 million announced in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources