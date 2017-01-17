(Corrects to add dropped words in the headline)

Jan 18 AP Eagers Ltd :

* Company expects to report a statutory net profit before tax of $141.4 million for 2016 compared to $121.0 million for 2015

* For 2016 underlying net profit before tax is expected to be $137.5 million compared to $126.4 million for 2015

* FY statutory net profit before tax result exceeds co's forecast profit range of $135 to $140 million announced in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: