Jan 18 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd :

* SCP half year december 2016 DRP issue price

* Has entered into an underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd

* Agreement to underwrite 40% of total distribution amount of $47.0 million

* Issue price of stapled units to be allocated under SCP's DRP on or about 30 January 2017 is $2.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: