Brazil cenbank to unify reserve requirement rules
BRASILIA, Jan 24 Brazil's central bank will streamline reserve requirement rules to reduce credit costs for consumers without impacting monetary policy, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Jan 18 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd :
* SCP half year december 2016 DRP issue price
* Has entered into an underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd
* Agreement to underwrite 40% of total distribution amount of $47.0 million
* Issue price of stapled units to be allocated under SCP's DRP on or about 30 January 2017 is $2.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Jan 24 Brazil's central bank will streamline reserve requirement rules to reduce credit costs for consumers without impacting monetary policy, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.