UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Emmi AG :
* Acquires Italian dessert manufacturer Italian Fresh Foods
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Emmi will keep current production structure in Lasnigo Flavio Pok, founder and CEO, will remain in charge of company and continue to apply his skills to develop company in future
* IFF generates sales of almost 20 million euros ($21.36 million), 85 pct of which comes from outside Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources