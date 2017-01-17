Brazil cenbank to unify reserve requirement rules
BRASILIA, Jan 24 Brazil's central bank will streamline reserve requirement rules to reduce credit costs for consumers without impacting monetary policy, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Jan 18 Swift Networks Group Ltd
* Swift wins material contract with inpex offshore project-sw1.ax
* Wins material contract to provide entertainment, connectivity, maintenance and support services to Inpex operated Ichthys LNG Project
* Contract to run for an initial period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.