Jan 17 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade Commission

* Qualcomm Inc - "Has never withheld or threatened to withhold chip supply in order to obtain agreement to unfair or unreasonable licensing terms"

* Qualcomm Inc - Portrayal of facts offered by FTC as basis for agency's case is "significantly flawed"

* Will vigorously contest complaint and defend its business practices

* Qualcomm-"grave concerns" about 2 commissioners' decision to bring the case despite lack of evidence supporting allegations and theories in complaint

* Qualcomm - "This is an extremely disappointing decision to rush to file a complaint on eve of chairwoman Ramirez's departure and transition to a new administration"

* "FTC's allegation to contrary -- central thesis of complaint -- is wrong."