(Corrects date to Jan. 17 from Jan. 18)

Jan 17 McKesson Corp -

* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims

* As part of settlement agreement reached, mckesson and dea plan to meet regularly over next five years to ensure ongoing alignment

* As part of settlement, McKesson will pay $150 million

* DEA to suspend, on staggered basis, co's dea registrations to distribute certain controlled substances from 4 U.S. Pharma distribution centers