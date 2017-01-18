Jan 18 Experian Plc

* Trading update, third quarter

* Delivered organic revenue growth in Q3 of 4 pct

* Guidance for full year is unchanged

* At a group level and at constant currencies, we expect organic revenue growth in mid- single digit range

* In three months ended 31 December 2016, total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 6 pct at constant exchange rates and organic revenue growth was 4 pct

* At actual exchange rates, total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 4 pct due to weakness in sterling more than offsetting improvement in Brazilian real

* If current exchange rates prevail through to end of year, we would expect a resulting headwind to benchmark ebit of approximately 1% for full year

* In north america, we delivered organic revenue growth of 3 pct and total revenue growth from ongoing activities of 7 pct

* Latin America delivered another strong performance with organic revenue growth of 8 pct at constant exchange rates

* In brazil, we are seeing good growth in our bureau driven by countercyclical products and increased demand for more data and analytics from large banks and retailers

* Organic revenue growth in UK and Ireland was 2 pct at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: