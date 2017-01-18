MOVES- OppenheimerFunds, Standard Life Investments
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Jan 18 Experian Plc
* Trading update, third quarter
* Delivered organic revenue growth in Q3 of 4 pct
* Guidance for full year is unchanged
* At a group level and at constant currencies, we expect organic revenue growth in mid- single digit range
* In three months ended 31 December 2016, total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 6 pct at constant exchange rates and organic revenue growth was 4 pct
* At actual exchange rates, total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 4 pct due to weakness in sterling more than offsetting improvement in Brazilian real
* If current exchange rates prevail through to end of year, we would expect a resulting headwind to benchmark ebit of approximately 1% for full year
* In north america, we delivered organic revenue growth of 3 pct and total revenue growth from ongoing activities of 7 pct
* Latin America delivered another strong performance with organic revenue growth of 8 pct at constant exchange rates
* In brazil, we are seeing good growth in our bureau driven by countercyclical products and increased demand for more data and analytics from large banks and retailers
* Organic revenue growth in UK and Ireland was 2 pct at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST