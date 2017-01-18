MOVES- OppenheimerFunds, Standard Life Investments
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Jan 18 Watkin Jones Plc :
* Full year results 2016
* Board is pleased to report a successful financial year with trading in line with its expectations.
* Strong revenue growth and record operating profit, before exceptional IPO costs, driven by student accommodation developments
* 2.67 pence per share proposed final dividend, giving total dividend of 4.0 pence per share, in line with IPO guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST