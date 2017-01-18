Jan 18 Watkin Jones Plc :

* Full year results 2016

* Board is pleased to report a successful financial year with trading in line with its expectations.

* Strong revenue growth and record operating profit, before exceptional IPO costs, driven by student accommodation developments

* 2.67 pence per share proposed final dividend, giving total dividend of 4.0 pence per share, in line with IPO guidance