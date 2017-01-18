MOVES- OppenheimerFunds, Standard Life Investments
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Jan 18 Mitie Group Plc :
* Property management and technical fm divisions have been impacted by client deferrals and investment plan delays
* It is clear that our cleaning division is underperforming; management changes are being implemented.
* More conservative judgement on contractual positions, identifying an additional 14 mln stg of one-off charges in year.
* We now expect underlying operating profit for full year to 31 March 2017 to be in range of 60 mln stg to 70 mln stg
* Despite these lower forecast earnings, we expect to continue operating within our contractual banking covenants. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST