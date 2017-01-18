BRIEF-OUTFRONT Media announces partnership with Atlanta football host committee
* Announced today its partnership with Atlanta football host committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 18 Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
* Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd - dec quarter net profit 438.2 million rupees versus profit 473.5 million rupees year ago
* Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd - dec quarter net sales 2.27 billion rupees versus 2.37 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2jvrQWI) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 24 Blinking zirconium tiaras, engagement ring boxes equipped with spy-cams and diamond-dusted hourglasses were some of the most eye-catching items showcased among more than a thousand jewelry booths at Japan's biggest jewelry exposition on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.