Jan 18 Cyfrowy Polsat :
* The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) has sold half of its stake in Poland's media group
Cyfrowy Polsat, finding buyers for a 2.48 percent stake in the
company via accelerated book-building after Tuesday's market
close, EBRD said on Wednesday.
* "The transaction was successfully completed at a small
discount to the previous day's closing price of 25.65 zlotys on
the Warsaw Stock Exchange," EBRD said in a statement.
* "The partial sale reflects the company's successful
development and the Bank's ongoing commitment to it," EBRD also
said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz)