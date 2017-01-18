Jan 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Fourth quarter earnings per common share were $5.08

* Q4 annualized ROE was 11.4 percent versus 11.2 percent in Q3 and 3 percent year ago

* Book value per common share increased by 6.7% during the year to $182.47

* Operating expenses were $20.30 billion for 2016, 19% lower than 2015

* Fourth quarter net revenues were $8.17 billion

* Net revenues in investment banking were $1.49 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 4% lower than last year

* Net revenues in fixed income, currency and commodities client execution were $2.00 billion for Q4 2016, 78% higher

* Q4 earnings per share view $4.82, revenue view $7.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for 2016 was 38.1% compared with 37.5% for 2015

* Q4 net revenues in equities were $1.59 billion, 9% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015

* "After a challenging first half, the firm performed well for the remainder of the year as the operating environment improved"

* Basel III advanced common equity tier 1 ratio was 13.1% as of December 31, 2016, compared with 12.4% as of Sept 30, 2016

* Non-compensation expenses were $2.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 44% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015