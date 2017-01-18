Jan 18 Nexans :

* Nexans' HV cables to connect ScottishPower Renewables' 714 MW wind farm to shore

* ScottishPower renewables has chosen Nexans' submarine cables to carry energy onshore from its new 714 MW East Anglia one offshore windfarm

* Contract is worth more than 180 million euros ($192.2 million)

* Nexans will supply and install two 85 km 3-core submarine cables with embedded fibre optics, as well as accompanying accessories, for the wind farm in the North Sea

* Deepocean was subcontrtacted by Nexans to perform transport and installation scope which will comprise all marine installation activities including crossings and cable protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)