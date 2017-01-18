Jan 18 Concentric AB

* Concentric announces impact of restructuring plans to align its resources to the lower activity levels

* Says total cash out flow associated with these actions is expected to be SEK 26 million, of which SEK 9 million has already been paid by end of 2016

* Says net impact of these restructuring plans upon company's reported operating income for Q4 2016 is expected to be SEK 4 million income

* Says total impact of these restructuring plans is expected to generate annual cost savings estimated at SEK 30 million