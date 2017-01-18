UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Concentric AB
* Concentric announces impact of restructuring plans to align its resources to the lower activity levels
* Says total cash out flow associated with these actions is expected to be SEK 26 million, of which SEK 9 million has already been paid by end of 2016
* Says net impact of these restructuring plans upon company's reported operating income for Q4 2016 is expected to be SEK 4 million income
* Says total impact of these restructuring plans is expected to generate annual cost savings estimated at SEK 30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources