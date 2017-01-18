UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Vinci :
* Vinci Immobilier signed final agreements for construction of Innside by Melia hotel at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, with ADP group and Melia Hotels International group
* Opening of the hotel is scheduled for Q1 of 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2jmHgtK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources