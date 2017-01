Jan 18 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Hikma receives approval for Sodium Oxybate

* Receives approval for Sodium Oxybate oral solution

* Wholly owned US subsidiary, roxane has received an approval from US FDA for its Sodium Oxybate oral solution

* Roxane is currently involved in patent litigation concerning this product in us district court for district of New Jersey. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: