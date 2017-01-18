UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Asia Knight Bhd
* High Court on 16 Jan granted leave to T-Venture Industries to commence judicial review proceedings
* Judicial review regarding appeal made by T-Venture against claim raised by Royal Malaysian Customs in respect of import duty and sales tax Source text (bit.ly/2iHc5r6) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources