Jan 18 Statoil Asa
* Says awarding service contracts for two Cat J rigs
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts
for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott
and Askeladden
* Initially awarded for four years contracts include options
for two 2-year extensions
* Contracts will help increase activities on Norwegian
continental shelf, ensure predictability, and create more jobs
* Owned by the Gullfaks and Oseberg licences the Cat J
jack-up rigs are tailored to the conditions in the North Sea,
where they are scheduled to be installed in the summer and
autumn of 2017, respectively
* Cat J rigs are specially designed to perform efficient
drilling operations on subsea development solutions in addition
to conventional surface drilling from fixed platforms
* The introductory Askeladden drilling programme focuses on
proven reserves and gas blowdown wells on one of the Gullfaks
satellite fields
* Askepott will primarily drill through the unmanned
wellhead platform at Vestflanken 2, which is part of Oseberg
Source text: bit.ly/2izZOtC
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)