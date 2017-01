Jan 18 Entra ASA :

* Sale of Entra's 45,000 sqm Kristiansand portfolio

* Has entered into agreement with Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB regarding sale of Entra's property portfolio in Kristiansand

* Total transaction value is 863 million Norwegian crowns ($102.1 million), which represent premium of 23 percent to comparable book values as of Sept. 30, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4551 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)