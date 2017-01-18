Jan 18 Cab Cakaran Corporation Bhd

* Home Mart Fresh & Frozen Sdn. unit of Kyros International entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Chuah Ah Bee and Loo Choo Gee

* Deal for a total consideration of 3.2 million RGT

* Deal to acquire all that piece of freehold land held under Geran Mukim

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on eps of co for financial year ending 30 September 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2jYV8JL) Further company coverage: