Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
* Believes either Eurotank or Petrotec would be suitable purchasers of the divestment business in Dover Corp's Wayne Fueling Systems deal
* Considers that the uils provided by Dover are as comprehensive a solution as is reasonable and practicable to remedy Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2k3t24b) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)