Jan 18 Effnetplattformen Ab :

* Subsidiary Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) acquires 9 community properties in Norway and sells 3 commercial properties in Sweden

* Sellers are Entra ASA, Mosvold & Co AS and Vico Naering AS

* SBB acquires 8 community property in Kristiansand and Bergen for 1,207 million Swedish crowns ($135.53 million)

* SBB sells 3 commercial real estates in Nyköping for 60 million crowns ($1 = 8.9055 Swedish crowns)