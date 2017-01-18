UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 AG Fuer Historische Wertpapiere :
* Was authorized to increase share capital by up to 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million) = 400,000 shares until Aug. 26, 2021
* On Jan. 16, 2017 already increased capital by full amount of 1.2 million euros agreed by supervisory board
* Issue price was 3.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources