Jan 18 AG Fuer Historische Wertpapiere :

* Was authorized to increase share capital by up to 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million) = 400,000 shares until Aug. 26, 2021

* On Jan. 16, 2017 already increased capital by full amount of 1.2 million euros agreed by supervisory board

* Issue price was 3.00 euros per share