HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24

Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two orders to move forward with construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental policies in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUSTRY Citing a pledge to cut taxes and regulation