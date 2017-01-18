Jan 18 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 traffic 9,640 million RPMS, sees Q4 capacity 11,407 million ASMS

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2016 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.45¢ - 8.50¢

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2016 revenue per ASM 13.31¢ - 13.36¢

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2016 passenger revenue per ASM 11.24¢ - 11.29¢

* Alaska Air Group Inc says expect that consolidated non operating expense will be approximately $10 million in Q4 of 2016

* Alaska Air Group Inc says expect to record merger-related costs of approximately $82 million in Q4 - SEC filing