* KROGER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOE FEY, NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
Jan 18 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 traffic 9,640 million RPMS, sees Q4 capacity 11,407 million ASMS
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2016 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.45¢ - 8.50¢
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2016 revenue per ASM 13.31¢ - 13.36¢
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2016 passenger revenue per ASM 11.24¢ - 11.29¢
* Alaska Air Group Inc says expect that consolidated non operating expense will be approximately $10 million in Q4 of 2016
* Alaska Air Group Inc says expect to record merger-related costs of approximately $82 million in Q4 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.