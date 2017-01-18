BRIEF-KROGER NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
* KROGER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOE FEY, NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
Jan 18 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals says it will evaluate FDA's waiver of requirement for a single, shared system rems in connection with approval of a generic version of Xyrem
* Says it will evaluate whether FDA's waiver meets conditions for such a waiver under applicable law
* Says it intends to evaluate potential challenges to FDA's waiver decision on the generic version of Xyrem Source text: bit.ly/2jmWQ8O Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.