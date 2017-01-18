Jan 18 Primero Mining Corp :

* Primero achieves 2016 revised production and cost guidance

* Primero Mining Corp - anticipates 2017 production levels will be in-line with 2016 but at reduced unit costs

* Primero Mining Corp - total capital expenditures are also expected be reduced on an overall basis for 2017

* Q4 production of 45,794 gold equivalent ounces