UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 Energy Transfer Equity Lp :
* Sunoco LP announces real estate portfolio strategy
* Sunoco LP - partnership has retained nrc realty & capital advisers, LLC to assist with strategic alternatives for more than 100 real estate assets
* Sunoco LP says real estate assets included in this process are company-owned locations, undeveloped greenfield sites and other excess real estate
* Sunoco -properties will be sold through a sealed-bid sale in a 'buy one, some or all' format Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million