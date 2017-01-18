UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 Versar Inc
* Versar says Grant Thornton indicated communications from co appeared to restrict audit scope or procedures in a manner not acceptable to Grant Thornton
* Versar Inc says co, audit committee chairman do not agree with Grant Thornton that they were restricting Grant Thornton's audit scope or audit procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million