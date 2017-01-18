UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees IPO of 7.7 million shares priced between $18.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2iAJpoQ) Further company coverage:
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million