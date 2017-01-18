BRIEF-ams: completes acquisition of shares in Heptagon, related capital increase
* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
Jan 18 Thales :
* Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars
* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government
* As part of the Swiss Air Force's Florako programme, the master radars will be modernized over a period of 60 months
* This technological update will enable the Swiss Air Force to maintain operational excellence up until 2030 Source text: bit.ly/2iB2Ayz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Successful first issuance of a 100 million Swiss franc ($100.02 million) fixed-interest bond by Zug Estates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9998 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
