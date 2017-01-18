Jan 18 Thales :

* Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars

* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government

* As part of the Swiss Air Force's Florako programme, the master radars will be modernized over a period of 60 months

* This technological update will enable the Swiss Air Force to maintain operational excellence up until 2030