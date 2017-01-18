BRIEF-Signaux Girod FY net income group share turns to profit of 315,000 euros
* FY current operating profit 701,000 euros ($753,504.90) versus loss of 2.1 million euros year ago
Jan 18 Universe International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Entered into GM placing agreement
* Also entered into SM placing agreement
* Agreed to place up to 106.7 million GM placing shares at placing price of HK$0.519 per GM placing share
* Pursuant to SM deal, will place 213.3 million SM placing shares at placing price of HK$0.519 per SM placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY current operating profit 701,000 euros ($753,504.90) versus loss of 2.1 million euros year ago
MILAN, Jan 24 OpEn Fiber (EOF), a company jointly owned by Enel and Italian state lender CDP, has emerged as the top bidder in all batches of an Italian broadband tender, but the offer presented has been judged as "anomalous", two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Q4 2016 gross profit of 20.66 million euros ($22.22 million), up 6.2 pct on a restated basis and 5.5 pct LFL