UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 Immunomedics Inc
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
* Immunomedics Inc - Expects to submit a Biological License Application (BLA) to FDA for accelerated approval of IMMU-132 in TNBC patients in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million