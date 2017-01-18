Jan 18 Yu Tak International Holdings Ltd

* On 18 January 2017, Excel China Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company and Liu Jia entered into agreement

* Unit Excel China Investment to sell 65% of target co Excel Systems (Beijing) Ltd to purchaser Liu Jia

* Deal for HK$2 million

* Company will recognize a gain of approximately HK$9.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: