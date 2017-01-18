Jan 18 Telgam SA :

* Will issue 4.8 million series G shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty each and increase

* The series G shares to be issued without pre-emptive rights via a private subscription to selected investors by the management board

* The shares to be paid for partially in cash and shares in Tel Mobile sp. z o.o. ($1 = 4.0921 zlotys)