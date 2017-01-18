Jan 18 Relm Wireless Corp

* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing

* Relm Wireless Corp- credit facility's maturity date has been extended to December 27, 2017 from December 28, 2016- sec filing

* Relm Wireless- variable rate at which borrowings under credit facility bear interest increased from prime rate to prime rate plus 25 basis points

* Relm Wireless - under sixth amendment, maximum borrowing availability under Co's credit facility with SVB has been reduced to $1.0 million from $2.0 million