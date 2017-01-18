UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 Relm Wireless Corp
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
* Relm Wireless Corp- credit facility's maturity date has been extended to December 27, 2017 from December 28, 2016- sec filing
* Relm Wireless- variable rate at which borrowings under credit facility bear interest increased from prime rate to prime rate plus 25 basis points
* Relm Wireless - under sixth amendment, maximum borrowing availability under Co's credit facility with SVB has been reduced to $1.0 million from $2.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2jyUA0f) Further company coverage:
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million