Jan 18 Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Huihaitong has entered into Jiangxi shareholders' agreement with Jiangxi Broadcasting on 29 December 2016

* Huihaitong and Jiangxi Broadcasting would jointly establish Jiangxi JV and registered capital of Jiangxi JV would be RMB30 million

* Parties agreed to invest in Huihaitong with a total capital of RMB15 million