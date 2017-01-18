Jan 18 Pine Technology Holdings Ltd

* Alliance Express and some individuals as potential vendors and an independent third party as purchaser and co entered into MOU

* In consideration of potential vendors entering into MOU, a sum of HK$10 million as deposit has been paid by potential purchaser

* MOU for possible sale of potential vendors' interest in company by potential vendors to potential purchaser

* MOU for possible sale of 15 pct equity interest in Pine Technology, a unit, by company to potential vendors

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect on, 19 January 2017