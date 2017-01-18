Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 18 Pine Technology Holdings Ltd
* Alliance Express and some individuals as potential vendors and an independent third party as purchaser and co entered into MOU
* In consideration of potential vendors entering into MOU, a sum of HK$10 million as deposit has been paid by potential purchaser
* MOU for possible sale of potential vendors' interest in company by potential vendors to potential purchaser
* MOU for possible sale of 15 pct equity interest in Pine Technology, a unit, by company to potential vendors
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect on, 19 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)