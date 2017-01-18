Jan 18 Ascena Retail Group Inc :

* Ascena retail - sees Q2 net sales of about $1.75 billion; sees FY 2017 sales of about $6.775 billion - $6.825 billion

* Ascena Retail - sees Q2 comp sales down 4.5 percent; sees FY 2017 comp sales down 4 percent to down 3 percent

* Q2 revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $6.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2jnsNOp) Further company coverage: