UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 Ascena Retail Group Inc :
* Ascena retail - sees Q2 net sales of about $1.75 billion; sees FY 2017 sales of about $6.775 billion - $6.825 billion
* Ascena Retail - sees Q2 comp sales down 4.5 percent; sees FY 2017 comp sales down 4 percent to down 3 percent
* Q2 revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $6.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2jnsNOp) Further company coverage:
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million