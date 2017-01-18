BRIEF-CHARTER FINANCIAL SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
Jan 18 Uni-pixel Inc :
* Uni-Pixel Inc- GIS shall make a $6 million cash investment within a month of execution of definitive agreement to general interface solution limited
* Uni-Pixel- GIS shall also pay royalty to co's unit equal to 20% of sensor manufacturing cost for sensors to be incorporated into touch module products
* GIS shall also pay a royalty to co's unit equal to 30% of sensor sales prices for sensors separately sold to third parties
* Uni-Pixel - co's unit shall also lease to GIS a manufacturing pilot line / limited production line based in co's unit's colorado springs facility
* Uni-Pixel - co's unit shall be obligated to purchase from GIS a minimum of 1 million, 1.5 million and 2 million Xtouch sensors in 2017, 2018, 2019 respectively Source text (bit.ly/2jnlCpj) Further company coverage:
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.