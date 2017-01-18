Jan 18 Scandinavian Organics AB (publ) :

* Carries out private placement

* Private placement is of up to 4,571,426 shares at 1.75 Swedish crown

* As of Jan. 18 2017 private placement has been fully subscribed and company will receive proceeds of about 8 million Swedish crowns ($900,000) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.9282 Swedish crowns)