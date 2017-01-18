BRIEF-SDX Energy says proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
Jan 18 National Amusements
* National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
* National Amusements says agreement includes new marketing initiatives and exclusive beverage rights
* National Amusements - Coca-Cola's products will be available to theatre patrons at concession stands beginning January 2017
* National Amusements - cos to also partner on various cross-promotional programs throughout year, spotlighting new products, blockbuster films
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.
* INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT TO $0.61 PER SHARE