Jan 18 SAPEC SA :

* Announced today that it has completed the sale of its agribusiness division to Bridgepoint yesterday

* SAPEC Portugal SGPS received 345 million euros ($368.49 million) corresponding to share prices, repayments of intercompany loans and certain other adjustments as foreseen Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)