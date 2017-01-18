Jan 18 Odella Leather Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisition of sale shares of Odella Leather Holdings Limited by offeror

* Agreed to sell sale shares representing 75 pct of entire issued share capital of company for a total consideration of HK$350.8 million

* Sale share agreement between offeror Power View and vendors Quality Century, Design Vanguard and Olson Global