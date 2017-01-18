Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 18 China U-ton Holdings Ltd
* Company as issuer entered into subscription agreement with investor as subscriber, and with Jiang Changqing as guarantor
* Pursuant to deal company conditionally agreed to issue convertible bond and note, each in principal amount of US$10 million
* Investor is Donghai Investment Fund Series Spc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)