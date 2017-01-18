Jan 18 Kulmbacher Brauerei AG :

* FY revenues are expected to be 220.7 million euros ($235.86 million), in the previous year revenues amounted to 220.0 million euros

* FY EBIT expected to be of approx. 10 million euros, year ago EBIT was of 8.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)